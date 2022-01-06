Electoral roll released: Chennai sees slump in first-time voters

Chennai :

As per the final revised electoral roll released on Wednesday by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, 43,132 first-time voters (18 years of age) have enrolled their names in the voters’ list.





In 2021, as many as 64,152 first-time voters had enrolled their names in the electoral roll and in 2020, 19,686 first-time voters had enrolled.





According to the final electoral roll, 2022, there are 40,80,578 voters in the Chennai district that has 16 assembly constituencies and the trend of women voters outnumbering male voters continued. “Of the total voters in the district, 20,74,616 are women and 20,04,860 are men. There are 1,102 transgender voters in the city,” a Chennai Corporation statement said.





During the draft voters list released in November, the city had 40,54,038 voters. As many as 31,378 applied for the inclusion of their names in the list and 31,181 names were included in the list. However, the Chennai Corporation has removed 30,156 names from the electoral list.





The civic body allowed residents to apply for name inclusion, deletion, correction and address change from November 1 to November 30. As many as 30,158 names have been removed from the list. Deceased persons, migrated and multiple entries have been removed.





Of the total voters removed from the list, 2,580 voters are deceased.





Among the 16 assembly constituencies, Velachery has the highest number of voters at 3,17,349. Harbour assembly constituency has the least number of voters. The constituency has only 1,78,665 voters.





Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation statement said voters can verify the final electoral list by visiting www.elections.tn.gov.in and at respective zonal offices.











