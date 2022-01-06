Chennai active Covid cases double in a week

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the city had 5,593 active cases on Wednesday morning. On December 31, there were only 2,403 active cases.





Of the 15 zones, Adyar and Teynampet zones had 718 and 702 active cases. Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar and Royapuram had 646, 559 and 556 respectively. While Valasaravakkam had 370 active cases, Thiru VI Ka Nagar had 341; Tondiarpet, 368; Ambattur, 367; Alandur, 247; Perungudi, 208; Sholinganallur, 189; Tiruvottiyur, 122; Madavaram, 116; and Manali, 33.





On the other hand, Manali had only 33 active cases. Since the outbreak of the disease, the city has reported more than 5.66 lakh COVID cases, of which 5.52 lakh have been recovered.





The data show that active cases are higher in the central region and lower in the northern zones.



