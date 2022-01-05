Covid cluster in MIT Chennai: 64 students test positive, under treatment

Chennai :

Since several students in the hostel fell sick, health authorities attached to Chengalpattu district conducted RT-PCR tests a few days ago for all those staying in the hostel.





Initially, 53 students, including 6 girl students tested positive. The students, who were tested positive, were shifted to the next building, where they were given treatment.





In addition, yesterday's RT-PCR results showed further 11 students were tested positive for coronavirus and took the tally to 64.





Sources from MIT said all the students were asked to vacate the hostels and were asked to shift to safer buildings. The institution sources further added that all the hostel rooms were sanitized.





Health officials also further investigated the samples for the Omicron variant.





Following the Covid cluster in the MIT campus, the authorities have also conducted RT-PCR tests in MCC college and Vaishnav college for women, which were nearby to the institution.