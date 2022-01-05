Speech-hearing impaired man arrested for raping diffabled woman

Chennai :

A 32-year-old speech-hearing impaired man has been arrested by Mylapore all-women police on the charges of raping another differently abled woman on the promise of marriage.





The accused, S Arunkishore of Adyar, was employed at a university where the 30-year-old victim, also speech-hearing impaired, worked as an assistant. While they were in a relationship, Arunkishore allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in 2019 on the promise of marriage and received money from the victim to the tune of Rs 3 lakh on different occasions.





While Arunkishore allegedly refused to marry the victim, he informed his friends and colleague about the sexual assault.





Unable to put up with the humiliation, the woman lodged a complaint at Mylapore all-women police station.





Arunkishore was picked up for interrogation and remanded in judicial custody as inquiries confirmed the allegations of the victim.





Meanwhile, Tiruvanmiyiur police arrested a 30-year-old man for creating a fake Instagram account in the name of a woman and uploaded her photos with obscene messages. The accused P Rajesh of Tiruvanmiyur was a schoolmate of the 23-year-old victim and they started talking after meeting on social media recently. While Rajesh wanted to marry the victim, the latter allegedly rejected his proposal which irked the accused.





He created an account on Instagram on the victim's name and posted her photos with obscene messages.





The woman learnt about the fake ID and lodged a complaint at Tiruvanmiyur police station and investigation revealed Rajesh was the culprit behind the fake account. He was arrested under Information Technology Act and remanded in judicial custody.