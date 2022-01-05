One more arrested, hunt on for 6 in college student’s suicide

Chennai :

The Tiruvallur railway police have arrested the second suspect in connection with the Presidency College student’s suicide over harassment by other college students. While V Manoj (18) of Tirunindravur, a student of Pachiyappa’s College, was arrested earlier, M Harish of the same college, a first year B Com student, hailing from Tiruvallur was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruvallur sub-jail.





On December 28, M Kumar, a second year BA History student of Presidency College and a resident of Guruvarajapet near Arakkonam, ended his life by jumping in front of an express train near Tirunindravur railway station. In a voice note, he said he faced humiliation from another group of students and did not want to live at the mercy of students of another college. Police said that they have launched a hunt for six more suspects.