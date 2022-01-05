Man tries to rob ATM in Pallavaram, nabbed

Chennai :





Soon they informed the Shankar Nagar police station. However, before the police reached the kiosk the unidentified man managed to escape from the spot. Police said that he had managed to break the top part of the machine but was not able to take the money out of the ATM. Meanwhile, the bank manager who arrived at the spot filed a complaint. Later with the help of the CCTV footage, the cops managed to catch a man aged around 45 years. Further inquiry is on.

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal cash from an ATM in Pallavaram on Tuesday. The security officials of a private bank while monitoring the CCTV from the head office, noticed an unidentified man trying to break-open the ATM in Kamarajapuram Road near Anagaputhur, around 5 am.