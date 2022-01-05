4 held for ganja peddling, 96 kg seized

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, sub-inspector Vijay and team secured one T Mangaraj of Visakhapatnam as he was waiting at Mint bus stand in a suspicious manner in the wee hours of Tuesday and a search on him led to the seizure of 26 kg ganja.





Based on his inputs that he often smuggles ganja from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and supplies the contraband to regular buyers, the special team conducted searches in Kasimedu and Tiruvottiyur and seized another 70 kg ganja from three houses.





S Saranraj alias Sarankumar of Kasimedu, S Lakshmi alias Nondi Lakshmi (60) of Kasimedu and E Kavitha (25) of Kasimedu were picked up for interrogation and they allegedly admitted that they received the contraband from Mangaraj to peddle to them youngsters in the locality. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.





Washermenpet Deputy Commissioner R Shiva Prasad said that the arrest was part of Greater Chennai Police’s drive against durgs. “ One of the special teams camped in Visakhapatnam for over a week to collect information on ganja smugglers as most if the contraband reach the city from there,” he said.