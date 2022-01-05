Three arrested for murdering woman

The Kelambakkam police arrested three men for killing a 26-year-old woman on Sunday in Kelambakkam.
Chennai: Among the arrested, Karthik is the main accused, who murdered her with the help of his two friends, assuming that she was responsible for the death of his elder brother, Vijay, who was allegedly in a relationship with the deceased, Shahinshah. She was a widow and mother of two. The police said Shahinshah was a history-sheeter with attempted murder and robbery cases pending against her. After Vijay committed suicide, Karthik decided to eliminate Shahinshah. On Sunday, her found Shahinshah dead in the house.
