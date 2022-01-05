MTC shifts 15 routes to start from Broadway

Passengers travelling on those routes could board the buses from Broadway, he said, adding that there would not be any changes in the bus timings
Chennai: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Tuesday announced the shifting of buses plying on 15 routes from High Court terminus to Broadway terminus with effect from January 5. In a statement, MTC managing director A Anbu Abraham said that the bus routes 4, 4M, 8B, 8B Extn, 38A, 38H, 38G, 44, 44C, 44 Cut, 57D, 57H, 57J, 57M and 57F, which were plying from High Court terminus, would be operated from the nearby Broadway terminus from Wednesday onward. Passengers travelling on those routes could board the buses from Broadway, he said, adding that there would not be any changes in the bus timings.
