18 passengers test positive at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Eighteen passengers who reached the Chennai international airport to board flights to Dubai, Doha and Sharjah tested positive for COVID on Tuesday and were admitted to the Chromepet government.





Airport sources said many passengers reach the airport without being tested prior to the travel and do rapid RT-PCR at the airport. On Tuesday, 18 such passengers, aged between 30 and 40, tested positive.





Though they requested home quarantine, authorities sent them to the hospital for observation, in case they were infected with the Omicron variant.





Meanwhile, it’s mandatory for domestic passengers to show vaccination certificates for both the doses before flying. Sources said that one can travel only 15 days after the second dose of vaccination. Passengers travelling to Port Blair also need to submit COVID negative certificate.