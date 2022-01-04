Madras HC tears into varsity, says erring officials should be given capital punishment

Chennai :

Deploring the fast falling trend of the reputation of the University of Madras, the Madras High Court has suggested to the authorities concerned to award capital punishment to the erring officials.





The court made the observation while making a scathing attack on the officials concerned, who had played a 'fraud' on the University by giving promotion to two persons the posts of Assistant Librarian, though they were to be made only through direct recruitment.





''Of late, it is painful to record here that the University of Madras now-a-days loses its reputation in a rapid manner and in olden days, it was very proud to say that the degree was obtained from the University of Madras and was, once upon a time, regarded as a precious one. The existence of such reputation in the present days is a million dollar question.





It is apposite to mention here that appropriate disciplinary proceedings for capital punishment shall be initiated against the officials concerned for not maintaining absolute integrity and devotion to duty, which is unbecoming of a member of the service and such irresponsible officials should be dismissed from service and their dereliction should be entered into their Service Register, so that their promotions and other benefits should be deprived.''





''The umbrella of moral turpitude should be widened to deprive gratuity to the officials and before depriving the gratuity, an opportunity shall be given to the person concerned, as on technical ground, on the failure to give an opportunity, the persons, who are involved in the act of moral turpitude, etc., should not be allowed to succeed to get their benefits,'' a division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and A A Nakkiran said.





The bench was passing final orders on a writ appeal from the University challenging the orders dated October 23, 2017 of a single judge, recently.





The bench set aside both the orders of the University giving promotions to the two persons -- Veerapandi and Selvi, as well as that of the single judge who had held that the original petitioner Dr S Bhaskaran, should also be given the promotion to the post.





Though they could smell a rat in the action of the University, they have no other option but to interfere with the order of the single judge, as they do not want to continue the illegality for ever and two wrongs cannot make a right, the judges said.





The judges also observed that they find the order of the single judge has no legs to stand and is liable to be set aside. To be more precise, none of the persons, including the two -- Veerapandi and Selvi, are eligible to be promoted to the post of Assistant Librarian, without adhering to the proper selection process, on account of the fraud committed by the University.





Since the University had extracted work from them in the post of Assistant Librarian, the salary, if any paid to them shall not be recovered, however, they are not entitled to any benefits for the past services rendered in that post, for, as stated supra, their promotion to the said post itself perpetuated illegality, the judges added.



