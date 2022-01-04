Don't lower guard against Covid: Stalin distributes masks to people on Anna Salai

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin got down from his car to hand masks to people with Tamil Nadu recording surge in daily Covid cases.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian in his tweet posted pictures of Stalin getting down from his car to distribute masks for people near Anna Salai. " Chief Minister @mkstalin took to roads to while going by car and distributed masks to those who didn't wear one," he tweeted.









Tamil Nadu got back to lockdown strictures after the newly-mutated Omicron variant started spreading in the State. The general Covid positive numbers are also on the rise.





However, the government is positive in successfully facing Omicron with increasing hospital beds dedicated to the variant and augmenting the oxygen capacity after learning lessons from the second wave which put the health machinery on the backfoot.