Panneerselvam demands Rs 10,000 as flood relief for Chennaiites

Chennai :

Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday renewed the demand for cash relief for all those affected by floods, particularly in capital Chennai. This time the AIADMK leader wanted Rs 10,000 for those hit by floods (twice) on two different dates and Rs 5,000 per family once affected by the flood.





In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the public in Chennai suffered waterlogging in December and again suffered another bout of water inundation on December 30, when the rains lashed across the city. Office goers were stranded along all the arterial roads like Anna Salai, Poonamalee High Road, Radhakrishan Salai. Similarly, water entered the houses in several pockets of Chennai, including Egmore, Saidapet, Guindy, Tiruvanmiyur, Sholinganallur, Teynampet, Parrys, Ashok Nagar, and T Nagar.





During the AIADMK regime in 2015, former CM Amma (Jayalalithaa) gave Rs 5,000 cash relief for all those in Chennai and now again the public has suffered back-to-back floods in November and December. Considering inflation the State should provide Rs 10,000 for those affected by back-to-back floods, OPS urged the state.





The former CM also urged the State to ensure that the food grains are stored and stocked in godown so that they are protected from heavy rains.