Railway staffer, wife held for staging drama in Tiruvanmiyur MRTS robbery case

Chennai :

In a twist of events, the police arrested Tikkaram Meena and his wife Saraswathi for staging a robbery drama in the Railway robbery case.









The incident was first reported by the commuters who found no staff in the ticket counter.





In a shocking revelation, police learned in the probe that Tikkaram Meena's wife was the one who tied him at the counter and locked the gate and left for home at Urapakkam on the same vehicle.





Investigation revealed that Meena did not deposit the collection money from December 29, which amounts to Rs 1,32,500. The robbery tale was spun by the couple in order to swindle the money.