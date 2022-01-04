Tambaram gets additional grievance redressal number

Chennai :





Following that the Tambaram commissionerrate has given an additional contact number 8525007100 for public to contact. This is besides the common control room number 100. Avadi commissionerate, functioning under ADGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, will be using the common control room number 100 as of now. The Avadi commissionerate has already detached from mike control of Chennai and had set up its own mike (walkie talkie) communication system, sources said.

The new Tambaram and Avadi police commissionerates too will have control room number 100 from where the calls will get diverted to the concerned police stations. The two new suburban commissionerates were inaugurated by state chief minister on Saturday. The Tambaram commissionerrate was set up in a rented private building in Sholinganallur junction and ADGP M Ravi was appointed as the police commissioner for Tambaram.