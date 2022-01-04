Learn traditional games through this 2022 calendar

Chennai :

India has a rich culture of traditional games. There are games played on elaborate boards, games played with ethnic crafts like the bambaram or githe, to games played with materials found around us like seeds, shells, and stones. Because of mass media, people have forgotten how to play games, forgotten they exist and most importantly, forgotten the relevance of those games today. Kreeda that works to revive traditional games has launched a 2022 calendar as a tribute to the variety of games found across the country.





Vinita Sidhartha, the founder of Kreeda, says, “In the calendar, we have added a mix of games that can be played throughout the year. One can learn about the games, grow and get a deeper understanding of one more aspect of Indian cultural traditions. Each month signifies a traditional game along with the history and relevance of the game.”





She goes on to explain the many learnings from traditional games. “You can develop motor skills, sensory skills, hand-eye coordination, mathematical and counting skills, life lessons such as team building and decision making. We have a responsibility to revive our games so that future generations can enjoy this rich aspect of our culture,” she adds.



























