No violations in allocation of bars: Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai :





Claiming that there were no irregularities, Senthil Balaji said it was done transparently and efficiently according to the merits. “The bar contracts will not be given unless the bidder has fulfilled all the criteria in the application,” he said adding that application is available online. Meanwhile, the minister on Monday said that a consultant has been awarded the contract to prepare feasibility reports for 2 pumped storage hydroelectric projects with 500 MW capacity each.

After the protest by the bar owners in front of his residence, raising several charges in the allocation of bars attached to liquor shops, Excise minister Senthil Balaji on Monday asserted that no rules were violated in the process. The minister’s statement came soon after nearly 1,000 bar owners and workers of Tasmac liquor shops protested saying bar contracts were given only to a certain group of bidders.