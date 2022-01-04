Woman killed over property dispute, kin held

On Monday morning, a quarrel eruptedbetween the two families and in the melee, Balachandran allegedly stabbedSivaranjani with a knife.
Chennai: A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death over a propertydispute in Tiruvallur on Monday and the woman’s uncle was arrested for murder. Thedeceased, V Sivaranjini of Periyakuppam village was a private firm employee andthere was an ongoing dispute between her family and her uncle Balachandran, saidpolice. On Monday morning, a quarrel eruptedbetween the two families and in the melee, Balachandran allegedly stabbedSivaranjani with a knife. She was rushed to Tiruvallur Government Hospital butshe was declared brought dead. Tiruvallur Town police registered a case andarrested Balachandran. He was remanded in judicial custody.
