Girl dies of burns in kerosene stove burst

Chennai: A 19-year-old girl succumbed to burns after a kerosene stove burst at her house in Kolathur on Sunday. The deceased A Sandhya of Yamuna Nagar was a second-year college student, said police. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when she tried to ignite the stove to prepare lunch. She was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but she died without responding to treatment. On information, Kolathur police registered a case and further investigation is on.
