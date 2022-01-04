Man slits throat with liquor bottle to avoid police inquiry in JJ Nagar

Chennai :

A 21-year-old man allegedly slit his throat with a broken liquor bottle when police personnel on night patrol noticed him moving around in a suspicious manner and approached him for inquiry.





The man identified as V Lavier Benymn of Tirumangalam was treated as an outpatient at a private hospital and a police personnel who suffered a cut in his hand in the bid to thwart Lavier’s self-hurt too was treated.





The incident happened around 4.30 am on Monday when grade I constable Kumaravel and constable Moorthy of Nolambur were on night patrol at Ram Nagar in JJ Nagar police station limits. They reportedly spotted Lavier passing by and called him fora routine inquiry.





However, upon noticing the police, he broke a liquor bottle in his hand slit his throat. He was rushed to the hospital and given first aid. Police seized three mobile phones and Rs 8,000 cash from him. Lavier is said to be acriminal offender and has a case registered against him in Nolambur last year



