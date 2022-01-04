1.55L cases filed against number plate violators

Chennai :

About 1.55 lakh cases have been filed against people who were found using vehicles with defective number plates, The Greater Chennai City Police on Monday informed the Madras high court.





J Loganathan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, revealed these details to the court on filing a report before Justice SM Subramaniam. The judge was hearing a petition moved by financier Mukunchand Bohra who sought a direction to the police to take action against the deceased Congress MP R Anbarasu for using the national emblem on his letterhead despite his tenure as an MP expired in 2006.





“We have filed about 4,456 cases for using banned lamps and 4,657 cases for installing dark windows on cars. Totally of 1.55 lakh people were booked for using banned number plates on vehicles, “ the police officer informed the court. Since Mukunchand Bohra is no more, his son Gaganchand Bohra is conducting the same case.





When the matter was heard by Justice Subramaniam on December 14, he directed police to take action against former MPs, MLAs, retired judges and other officers who use the national emblem on their cars. To comply with the direction of the court, the police have submitted the action taken report on Monday.





On recording the submissions, the judge expressed his dissatisfaction stating that the police have not filed even a single case against people who have misused emblem and names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. However, the court stressed that more freedom should be given to constable level policemen to take action against people using national emblems improperly.





The judge reserved the orders on this case and posted the matter to January 5, 2022.