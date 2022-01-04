Nine-year-old girl mauled by German Shepherd, owner arrested

Chennai :

A nine-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after she was mauled by a German Shepherd in Nolambur. Police have arrested the pet dog owner.





The incident happened on December 28 when the victim, V Saraswathi, a Class 4 student of a private school and resident of DABC Mithilam on Sriram Nagar main road, was walking inside an apartment.





A German Shepherd of another resident of the apartment suddenly started chasing Saraswathi and bit her at 16 places all over the body. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.





On information, Nolambur police registered a case and arrested 43-year-old Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, owner of the pet dog. Police said that Vijayalakshmi is a private firm employee and her husband is into the construction business. The injured girl is said to be recovering well.





Police suspect that the dog could have turned violent since it was detained in the house without being taken out. The dog would be handed over to the corporation sanitary inspector on Tuesday, said the police.