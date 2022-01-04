IIT-M to launch Master’s to enhance research capabilities

Chennai :

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is all set to launch a Master’s Programme on Electric Vehicles. This Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) will boost students’ engagement with eMobility and will be offered for its BTech and dual-degree students.





The programme will enhance research capabilities, a release said. Third-year BTech and dual-degree students can enrol in the programme starting this month. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students. Students graduating from the programme can pursue jobs in EV product development, including EV integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation and product and portfolio planning.





Professor T Asokan, head of the Department of Engineering Design at IIT-M said, “This course is the result of nearly eight departments collaborating to induct the skills required for a student to engineer EVs. The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific EV aggregates, including batteries and motors.”





“Over the next few years, we are hoping to have more programmes with different structures in the eMobility space,” he added.