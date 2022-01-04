Flood panel’s report cites ideas from abroad to solve city’s woes

Chennai :

The Chennai Metro Flood Mitigation and Management Committee presented its initial findings to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. After receiving the report, which is learnt to have suggested short and long-term solutions to alleviate flooding problems in the city and suburbs, Stalin held a detailed discussion with the panel members.





Apart from removal of encroachments and deepening and widening of storm water drains, the committee is understood to have cited examples from other countries on finding tailor-made solutions to address the flooding problems at the micro level.





Officials sources said the committee findings could be tabled in the Assembly in the ensuing session and necessary funds would be allocated for flood mitigation works.





The committee headed by retired bureaucrat V Thirupugazh was constituted to recommend flood mitigation and management solutions in the aftermath of the inundation that the city suffered during the torrential rain in November.





Originally scheduled to submit its report on January 1, the advisory committee comprising hydrology, geology and climate experts reportedly deferred it following the CM’s suggestion to also study the impact of the heavy downpour on December 30 that paralysed normal life in Chennai.





Stalin who visited the flood affected areas in the middle of the night after that rain had blamed the previous AIADMK regime for the flooding crisis and promised to resolve the problems before the next monsoon hits the city.