DVAC probe against sub registrar who amassed Rs 25 lakh

Directorate of vigilance and anti- corruption (DVAC) has registered a case of graft against M Balamurugan, administrative manager, district registrar office of Marthandam Registration District, Kanniyakumari, for allegedly amassing illicit wealth over Rs. 25 lakh during a period of nearly four and half years from 2016.





The accused was formerly worked as sub registrar at various offices in and around Madurai.





The accused had worked as Sub Registrar Grade II, Usilampatti Sub Registrar Office from August 2015 to August 2018 and worked as Sub Registrar Grade I, Bodinayakanur Sub Registrar Office from August 2018 to September 2019, and later at Othakadai Sub Registrar Office from September 2020. He worked as Sub Registrar Grade I, Joint IV Sub Registrar Office, Madurai South Registration District, from August to December 2020.





"As the assets acquiring activity of the accused officer started, and the date of latest acquisition fell within the period from April 2016 to October 2020, the said period has been fixed as check period," DVAc noted.





Assets that stood in the name of himself and his family members at the beginning of the check period was Rs 4.38 lakh and the value of the assets in their possession stood at Rs 39.43 lakh at the end of the check period.





After considering the actual income he earned via salary, his expenditure, and saving, the DVAC had pegged his disproportionate income at Rs 25.46 lakh - a 106 per cent excess than his legal income - and slapped a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.