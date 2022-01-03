Covid fear impacts seafood biz at Kasimedu market, prices go up by 20 pc

Chennai :

As Covid cases has been surging in Chennai for the past few days, seafood sales have taken a dip at Kasimedu fishing harbor, leading to an increase in prices by 20 per cent on Monday.





Traders said that due to financial crises only less than 50 per cent of trawlers ventured into the sea.





“The sale was impacted in the market after the second wave. Recently when the number of cases increased, we witnessed few customers even during weekends. On the other hand, as we don’t have enough money for maintenance and diesel only less than 50 per cent of boats ventured into the sea, leading to a decrease in supply. So, we are pushed to increase the seafood prices by 20 per cent almost after a month,” said Mukesh M, a fisherman and a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.





As only fewer boats are venturing into the sea, in the coming days around 30 per cent of trawlers would go fishing. The prices are further expected to increase by 40 per cent, due to a shortage in supply.





“We are facing a severe shortage in supply now, in coming days it would drastically reduce. Also, we are spending at least more than a lakh for maintenance and only half the amount we are earning. So, from next week the prices are expected to go up by 40 – 45 per cent at the market,” said Rajesh L, another fisherman.





The market received around 10 tonnes of seafood, Seer fish (vangiram) sold for Rs 600 per kg, Red snapper (sankara) for Rs 450 per kg, black pomfret Rs 380 per kg, tiger prawn Rs 800 per kg, white prawn Rs 350 – Rs 380 per kg, squid Rs 450 per kg, and crabs sold for Rs 320 – 380 per kg.