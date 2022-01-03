3-member gang rob Railway staff of Rs 1.30 lakh at gunpoint in Tiruvanmiyur MRTS

Chennai :

In a shocking incident, a three-member gang gagged and tied a commercial clerk inside the Tiruvanmiyur MRTS and robbed him of Rs 1.30 lakh at gunpoint in the wee hours of Monday.





Police said that the suspects followed the victim, Tikaram Meena, to the station complex around 4 am and tied him up after he entered the ticket counter before fleeing with the cash inside the counter.





MRTS commuters, who reached the station to catch the first train in the morning, were puzzled not to find the staff at the ticket counter and alerted the railway police.





They reached the spot and broke open the counter gate since it was locked from inside. Tikaram Meena was found gagged and limbs tied. He was rescued and inquiries with him revealed the robbery by a three-member gang. A hunt has been launched for the trio with the help of CCTV footage retrieved from the neighbourhood. The robbery at the railway staff has shocked the commuters of MRTS who already dread the deserted and poorly-maintained stations across the MRTS route.



