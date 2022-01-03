Covid combat: Stalin inaugurates vaccination for 15-18 years in Saidapet school

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group was launched across Tamil Nadu on Monday morning, with the state health department setting a target to cover 33 lakh beneficiaries in the category.
Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the drive at a school in Saidapet, Chennai. He arrived at the school in the morning, inspected the facility and also interacted with some of the beneficiary children.
All the headmasters were instructed to prepare the list of the students, who are entitled to vaccination and would send it to the authorities concerned in the Health Department.
