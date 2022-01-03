Mon, Jan 03, 2022

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Chennai

Jan 03,2022

The petrol and diesel prices remained the same for today in Chennai.

Representative image
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices. 

Accordingly, oil companies are adjusting petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, leading to fluctuations.

Meanwhile, in the last 59 days, a liter of petrol in Chennai has remained unchanged at Rs 101.40 and diesel for Rs 91.43.

Being the 60th day in Chennai, the fuel prices are still unchanged.

