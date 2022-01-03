Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Chennai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.





Accordingly, oil companies are adjusting petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, leading to fluctuations.





Meanwhile, in the last 59 days, a liter of petrol in Chennai has remained unchanged at Rs 101.40 and diesel for Rs 91.43.





Being the 60th day in Chennai, the fuel prices are still unchanged.