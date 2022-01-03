Great Lakes students placed with 31 pc pay hike

Chennai :

The Great Lakes Institute of Management witnessed successful placements of PGPM (Post Graduate Program in Management) students’ batch of 2022. The average CTC witnessed a 31 per cent increase in pay packages from 13.6 lakh per annum to 17.86 lakh per annum.





Renowned companies such Accenture, ADP, Bain, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, EY GDS, FedEx, HCL, Infosys, Incedo, Optum, Tiger Analytics, Zoom, and ZS Associates were some of those who hired Great Lakes PGPM students.





The placement was observed across segments such as analytics, business & technology consulting, product, logistics & supply chain, fin-tech, healthcare, sports, ed-tech, and digital.





The highest domestic CTC was Rs 33.26 lakh per annum by a leading multinational consulting firm and the average CTC offered to the batch of 2022 was Rs 17.86 lakh, the top 10 per cent average was 31.1 lakh.





Commenting on the 31 per cent increase in the student pay package observed this year Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management said, “The year 2022 saw an overwhelming result from recruiters with placements getting wrapped up in record time.”