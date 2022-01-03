State of the art Intel Unnati Lab to come up at CIIC for AI training

Chennai :

Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) and BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) have entered into an MoU with Intel Technology India Private Limited under the programme “Intel Unnati” – Data-Centric Labs for Emerging Technologies” managed and executed by System Integrator partner AUK Computing.





Representing BSACIST and CIIC were Dr N Raja Hussain, Additional Registrar, BSACIST, M Parvez Alam, CEO & Director, CIIC , along with the CIIC team.





With the increasing demand in IT companies for skilled people in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and IoT, Intel has launched this new skill initiative called Intel Unnati aiming to bridge this skill gap. This MoU will deploy AI, ML, IoT and Smart Mobility-related training curriculum on Intel® architecture (IA) to the students/startups and establish a state of the art Intel® Unnati Lab at CIIC.





Sumeet Verma, Director, Strategic Engagements- Intel Technology India Private Limited, commented that Intel is happy to be signing an MoU with CIIC and BSACIST and hopes to fulfill Intel’s vision of broadening the technological infrastructure and bridging the gap between the Industry and Academia.





Parvez Alam revealed that the “Intel Unnati” – Data-Centric Labs for Emerging Technologies” managed and executed by System Integrator partner AUK computing, will greatly enable the students, faculty, into acquiring the necessary skills and equipping them for a better future. He also pointed out that since the Intel lab will be associated with the Business Incubator (CIIC), it will also provide a venue for startups to implement their research and bring out solutions to real-world problems.