Man tricks minor by promising to take her to boyfriend, held under Pocso Act

Chennai :

The accused Venkatesan of Kasimedu is a daily wage labourer and is said to be the father of three children, while his wife is pregnant with the fourth child, said police. While the victim, a 15-year-old girl, went missing on December 28, she called her parents two days later saying she was in Vellore. The girl was rescued and inquiries revealed that she went with her neighbour Venkatesan since the latter promised to help her get married to her boyfriend. However, without informing her boyfriend, Venkatesan took her to Jolarpet where he sexually assaulted her.