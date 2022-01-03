26-year-old woman strangled in Kelambakkam, hunt on for lover

Chennai :

Shahinshah stayed with her mother at Kamarajar Nahar in Kelambakkam. On Sunday, her mother left for work and on return found Shahinshah lying unconscious. Though she alerted the 108 ambulance, she was declared dead due to strangulation. Kelambakkam police retrieved her body and sent it for postmortem. After inquiries, police said Shahinshah was in a relationship with a person in Palavakkam. Since he has been absconding, police suspect he could be the one behind the murder. A hunt has been launched for him and further investigation is on. Police said Shahinshah is a history-sheeter with attempted murder and robbery cases pending against her.