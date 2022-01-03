Man electrocuted at church, kin stage road roko

Chennai :

The deceased A Duraipandi of Hasthinapuram near Guduvanchery stepped out of the Pentecost church in the neighbourhood during the night-long mass on New Year Eve and was found lying unconscious around 1.30 am on the church premises. He was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to the Chengalpattu government hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. Guduvanchery police on information registered a case and postmortem revealed that Duraipandi died of electrocution. The family members claimed that he suffered an electric shock while fixing a few bulbs at the church and staged a protest on the premises with Duraipandi’s body on Saturday evening. Since the church did not respond properly, the angry crowd blocked traffic on Guduvanchery-Nellikuppam road. Mahabalipuram DSP Jagadeeshwaran held talks with the protesters and assured action against those responsible for Duraipandi’s death, after which the crowd dispersed.