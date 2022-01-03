Metro daily patronage surpasses pre-COVID level

Chennai :

The daily average passenger footfall of Chennai Metro Rail in December 2021 crossed the pre-COVID level, indicating the return of normality.





According to CMRL data, 37,20,698 passengers travelled on Metro trains between December 1 and 30 with nearly 1.24 lakh commuters taking the ride daily.





Before the pandemic, the Metro’s daily average patronage stood at 1.16 lakh in February 2020 but the nationwide lockdown in March severely impacted the patronage when the Metro resumed services in September. The Metro regained almost 80 per cent of its daily footfall after the inauguration of the 9-km phase I extension line in February 2021. But the second wave led to yet another shutdown of services between May 10 and June 20.





Following the resumption of services on June 21, 2021, the Metro witnessed patronage of 18.46 lakh in July and it went up to 22.74 lakh in August, registering a growth of 23 per cent. In September, the patronage increased by 18 per cent (26.86 lakh) and 10 per cent growth in October (29.69 lakh). However, the footfall witnessed a slight decline in November (29.24 lakh). In December, the patronage increased by 27 per cent again (37.20 lakh) and remained so till the end of the month.





A CMRL official attributed the increase in footfall to small bus services introduced from Alandur, Airport, Koyambedu and Tiruvottiyur Metro stations. “The improved last-mile connectivity has played a major role in the increase in the ridership. We are in talks with the MTC to introduce small bus services from other stations as well,” the official said.