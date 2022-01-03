1,000 volunteers to deliver essentials for people in isolation

Chennai :

At least 1,000 COVID volunteers were appointed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), with at least five volunteer staff per ward to assist in delivering essential items, including medicines and food, for those who are isolated in their homes. In addition, those who are isolated will be constantly monitored for compliance with the rules, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.





In each zone, 15 telephone counselling centres have been set up and beds at COVID Care Centers will be increased. In addition, 21 testing centres will be set up near the locations where they were operational last year. The COVID Monitoring Centre functioning from the Ripon Building will also be strengthened.





The Health Minister said penalties will be intensified by the zonal authorities in areas where the public are more likely to gather. For this purpose, 15 groups of healthcare workers have been assigned in each zone and two vehicles are in use for each zone to transport patients to hospitals. “Additional 20 ambulances will also be deployed to areas where the infection rate is high. The GCC was doing close to 25,000 tests daily. It will be increased to 30,000. At least 1,000 oxygen concentrators are at the ready in Corporation hospitals,” he added.