In violation of new COVID guidelines, MTC runs with passengers standing

Passengers standing on an MTC bus on Sunday. Many have overlooked masks too

Chennai :

Despite the State government restricting public transport buses from carrying passengers up to its seating capacity, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Sunday operated buses with passengers standing, clearly in violation of the revised COVID guidelines.





Many passengers complained that buses were overcrowded, particularly whiteboard buses. Many passengers were travelling without face masks.





S Saravanan, who boarded 38 C from Central, said, even on Sunday, the bus was crowded. “After the government’s new restriction, including allowing only seated passengers on the bus, I thought the MTC would enforce the norms and ensure social distancing in the wake of new Omincron cases. Most of the whiteboard (ordinary fare) buses plying on that route were crowded,” he said.





Each MTC bus can accommodate 44 seated passengers and 25 standing passengers. “With the government allowing free travel for women, the whiteboard buses have become more crowded. The MTC should operate more ordinary fare buses to reduce the crowd and to ensure social distancing,” said Santhosh Babu, a passenger.





A bus conductor complained that passengers were not listening to them. “If we asked them to take the next bus to ensure social distancing, they engage in arguments,” he said.





A senior MTC official said they would operate additional buses on crowded routes from Monday to ensure social distancing. “Passengers, particularly office goers, who take MTC bus should start early from their homes to avoid crowding during peak hours,” the official added.