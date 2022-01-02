Couple, two children found dead at luxury apartment in Perungudi

Chennai :

A family of four - a couple and their two children - were found dead in a luxury apartment building in Perungudi on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the husband might have murdered wife and two children before ending life after a quarrel between the couple over mounting debt though no suicide note has been retrieved yet.





Among the deceased, Manikandan (36) worked at a private bank in Porur and had been staying on rent on the seventh floor of Falling Water apartment with wife Thara alias Priya, children Tharan (10) and Thahaan (1) for the last six months.





Police suspect that incident should have happened on Saturday night since the fellow residents last saw Thara and children in the swimming pool inside the apartment complex in the evening.





Manikandan's friend Jagan reached the apartment on Sunday morning on suspicion since the phone calls to Manikandan went unanswered. He alerted the apartment association and a housekeeper was asked to check the house through emergency exit on the floor. He found Manikandan hanging in the kitchen using a dhoti and alerted the association. Thoraipakkam police were immediately informed and the door was broken open in the presence of police. While Tharan was found lying unconscious on the hall with a cloth woven around his neck, Thahaan was found lying on the bed in a similar manner, said police. Thara was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom and a cricket bat was found next her.





All four bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem and Thoraipakkam police have registered a case about the incident. Police have cinfiscated the phones and searches are on if Manikandan has left any suicide note behind.





However, preliminary inquiries revealed that Manikandan had borrowed money from friends and relatives and was unable to repay them, which often led to quarrels between the couple, said police, who suspect that Manikandan might have attacked Thara with the cricket bat after the verbal duel went out of hand on Saturday night.





Manikandan is said to be native of Coimbatore and his relatives have been informed about the incident. Further investigation is on.