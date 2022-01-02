DGP Sylendra Babu in his new year greetings asks his force to behave better with public

Chennai :

"This is also the time to reflect on our shortcomings.The behaviour of some of the staff towards the public is far from satisfactory. There is concern of custodial violence. There are still complaints of non registration of crimes," noted DGP Sylendra Babu.





It is the responsibility of every unit officer to lead by example in terms of absolute integrity, personal courage, stern countenance and pure professional ethics. Officers shall desist from doing anything that is unbecoming of a member of this dignified force, added the head of the police force.





The drug menace especially near education institutions, crimes against children, road traffic accidents and cyber crimes would be the specific challenges for the year ahead, he said.





Sylendra Babu noted that law and order was well preserved, crime investigation was remarkable and enforcement work was efficient. All these were due to the dedication and tireless efforts of the officers, men and women of the force who stood like a rock against every adverse situation.





The force has risen up to the occasion to fight the monster of caste related murders in the south, and the revenge rowdy murders in the north. 'Operation rowdy Vettai 'resulted in the arrest of 3,325 suspects under various sections of law and confiscation of 1,117 dangerous weapons. The drive against drugs (DAD) crackdown on drugs netted an all-time high seizure of contrabands.





The involvement of the Tamil Nadu police in the war against Covid-19 is gauged by the death of 139 police personnel because of the Covid infection in the second wave of the pandemic.





The DGP also thanked the gvernment of Tamil Nadu for grating the one-day weekly off to the constabulary through an amendment in the PSO.





Our concern for the staff is evident from the compassionate appointments





to 1,500 children of policemen. We have even managed jobs for 1,067 wards of police personnel in private institutions through our job mela, said the DGP.





989 sub inspectors and 10,000 constables who have been recently recruited will make the force young and vibrant. These technology savvy men and women will change the face of the department and they are expected to be more courteous and humane to the general public, Sylendra Babu holed.