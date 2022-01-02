Sun, Jan 02, 2022

Man held for robbing woman after offering lift in bike

Based on her complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and secured Prakash. Apart from the valuables, the two-wheeler too was seized from him.

Chennai:
Triplicane police arrested a 31-year-old man for robbing a gold chain and phone from a woman pedestrian after offering a lift in his two-wheeler. 

The accused S Prakash of Tiruvarur approached the victim, Sai Shakira Begum (31) of Andhra Pradesh employed at an IT firm on Ethiraj Salai, when the latter was walking to the hostel in Royapettah and offered to drop her on December 31.

However, when they reached the Manroe statue, Prakash allegedly threatened her to part with her gold chain and phone and fled the spot. 

