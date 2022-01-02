Construction worker attacked and robbed, two held

Chennai :

The Flower Bazaar police arrested two men for attacking a construction laborer in the wee hours of Sunday and robbing him of Rs 3,000.





The victim Manoharan (42) of Ulundurpet was was on his way to board a bus to go to his hometown when two men stopped him on Wall Tax road around 4 am and attacked him with liquor bottles before fleeing the spot with Rs 3,000.





Based on Manoharan's complaint, Flower Bazaar police secured the suspects - K Kalaiarasan (21) of Old Washermenpet and V Janardhanan (19) of Wall Tax Road.





Similarly, MGR Nagar police arrested two persons including a juvenile for snatching the phone from the truck driver. The incident happened on December 31 when C Sudalai (22) of Tirunelveli stopped the truck near Dr. Ambedkar Nagar for tea on the way to Koyambedu to unload coconuts. MGR Nagar police arrested 25-year-old Logu Mani and a juvenile in connection with the case and seized the phone.