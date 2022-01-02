Man tried to snatch chain from nurse, arrested in ECR

Chennai :

A 52-year-old man who tried to snatch a gold chain from a nurse in Kilpauk on Saturday night was secured by the alert public after the victim raised an alarm.





Vijayasri, a nurse at a private hospital on ECR, was walking by the road near her house when a man tried to snatch her gold chain. Since Vijayasri raised an alarm, passersby secured the snatcher and handed him over to Kikpauk police. He was identified as Krishnakumar (52) of Ayanavaram, an auto driver.





Krishnakumar was arrested and further investigation is on.