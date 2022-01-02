Legal notice sent to govt for not taking steps to prevent waterlogging

Chennai :

Two Supreme Court advocates have jointly sent a legal notice to the Tamil Government for not complying with the directions of the Madras High Court to prevent the water-logging situation in the city when there was on December 30, 2021.





GS Mani and IP Nadhan are the two advocates who have sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Greater of Chennai Corporation.





“When the city faced severe waterlogging issue on November 2021, the first bench of Madras HC comprised of the then Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu warned the GCC that it would take suo-motu proceedings against the government if the situation did not improve by November 12 and 13. However, when there was heavy rainfall in Chennai city on December 30, as many as all the parts of the city were waterlogged, ” the notice read.





The lawyers further noted that there is no proper mechanism has been adopted by the GCC to prevent water logging despite the warnings of the Madras HC.





“The people at large have suffered to have free movement. Three persons have died of electrocution during the heavy rains, ” the advocates pointed out.





They have concluded with a request seeking the state to initiate immediate action by forming an expert committee to resolve the waterlogging issue in Chennai city. “If the state fails to resolve this issue, we would file a PIL before the Madras HC seeking action against the state,” Mani and Nadhan noted.