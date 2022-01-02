GCC urges Chennaiites to take up walk, run and cycle challenge

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation has invited Chennaiites to participate in the Singara Chennai 2.0 - Veedhi Vizha, a walk, run and cycle challenge, in which Chennai is set to compete with 75 other cities across India.





“Nalamigu Chennai is one of the main focuses of the Singara Chennai 2.0 vision. To celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, the government of Tamil Nadu has encouraged government organisations to organise various events and initiatives that would also motivate people towards a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, for making the city walking, running and cycling-friendly, Greater Chennai Corporation invites Chennaiites to participate in the Singara Chennai 2.0 - Veedhi Vizha, a walk, run and cycle challenge, in which Chennai is set to compete with 75 other cities across India,” the corporation statement stated.





The challenge, which commenced on January 1 winds up on January 26. “The city with the most recorded kilometres of walking, running and cycling will win the challenge,” it noted.





For those who want to participate, the corporation has asked them to download and install the app - Strava from Google Play Store and App Store. Register with ‘All for Sports’ (www.allforsport.in) for the Freedom2Cycle campaign and the Freedom2Walk campaign.





“From All for Sports challenge page, link your Strava account. When you record and track your activity on Strava, it will automatically be tracked as part of the challenge. The top ten participants with the highest recorded distance will be awarded a Nalamigu Chennai certificate and medal by the Greater Chennai Corporation,” it added.