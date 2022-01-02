1 fatal mishap on NY eve, 147 booked for drunk driving

Chennai :

Apart from one fatal accident, no major mishaps were reported on New Year Eve in the city. Police have registered 147 cases of drunk driving and 269 incidents of rash driving across the city.





The deceased R Akash (21) of Muttukadu was riding his two-wheeler with a friend on ECR on Friday night when he lost control over the vehicle and rammed it on the median near the Injambakkam bus stop. While Akash died on the spot, his friend Naresh has been admitted at the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Adyar traffic investigation police have registered a case about the accident. Two other minor accidents involving two-wheelers were reported in other parts of the city, said police.





However, city police booked 147 cases of drunk driving on Friday night and seized 103 two-wheelers, 35 cars and two autorickshaws. Also, 269 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and not wearing helmets.





City police had implemented several measures to make it an incident-free New Year and deployed about 30,000 personnel for patrol on Friday night. The flyovers were closed for vehicles and motorists were checked for negligence at 449 at points in different parts of the city.