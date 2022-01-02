Sun, Jan 02, 2022

Chennai beaches closed for visitors, morning walkers and differently-abled spared

Published: Jan 02,202204:58 AM

With the city witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, Marina and Besant Nagar beaches will remain out of bounds for visitors from January 2.

Marina Beach. File photo
Chennai:
According to the sources in Greater Chennai Corporation, all shops/pushcarts and visitors to these beaches would be barred owing to the rise in virus cases. However, morning walkers will be allowed to these beaches for now. Also, differently-abled persons would be allowed to visit the Marina beach with attendants. The temporary pathway put up for them by the Corporation would be available till January 16. The new restrictions, which will remain untill further orders, is in continuance to the State banning public gatherings on the city beaches on December 31 and January 1 as part of New Year celebrations.

