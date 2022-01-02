Fake cop held for duping senior citizen of Rs 87 lakh

Chennai :

The Central Crime Branch has arrested a 42-year-old man who posed as a policeman and cheated a senior citizen of Rs 87 lakh on the promise of getting a divorce for his daughter and marrying her.





The accused A Siva Ganesh alias Chandrasekaran is already married and was pretending to be a cop, said police.





The victim K Mohandoss, in his complaint, stated that the accused, who learnt that his daughter is separated, approached him seeking her hand in marriage and promising to help her get formally divorced.





From January to March, Shiva Ganesh allegedly received Rs 84.60 lakh as cash and cheque for Rs 1 lakh from Mohandoss on multiple occasions after making him arrive at Egmore court to project as if the divorce case is on the trial.





In February, Shiva Ganesh took Mohandoss’ car claiming to be travelling to his hometown for emergency work and allegedly never returned the vehicle, while he also withdrew Rs 1.2 lakh using his daughter’s debit card.





However, when Mohandoss grew suspicious and demanded the money back, Shiva Ganesh allegedly started threatening him claiming he would shame the family using his influence.





Based on his complaint, the entrustment fraud wing registered a case in October and arrested Shiva Ganesh on Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody.