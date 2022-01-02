Salon owner held for molesting employee

Chennai :

A 32-year-old man running a salon has been arrested by the Ashok Nagar all-women police on the charges of molesting his former woman employee.





The accused G Anandraj of Alapakkam was booked under Sections 354 (outrage of woman’s modesty), 354A (sexual advances), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said the victim worked in Anandraj’s salon in Valasavarakkam in 2019 before quitting the job and when she visited Anandraj’s office in Ashok Nagar, the latter allegedly molested her.





The victim lodged a complaint at Ashok Nagar all-women police station recently about the incident and Anandraj was arrested after an investigation. Police said another woman had already lodged a cheating complaint against Anandraj in 2018, but later withdrew it.





Youth held under Pocso Act





Meanwhile, Kundrathur police arrested a 25-year-old man for attacking a minor girl since she opposed his sexual advances.





Police said accused S Balachandran allegedly harassed her to accept his relationship proposal and on December 30 attacked her with a stone since she raised an alarm when he tried to touch her inappropriately. Infuriated, Balachandran attacked her with a stone and fled the spot.





The girl informed her father and a complaint was lodged at Kundrathur police station. Balachandran was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded.