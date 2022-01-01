Vadivelu recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

Chennai :

Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu was discharged on Saturday following complete recovery from COVID-19, a hospital here that treated him said.





Film actor Vadivelu recovered completely and his stay in the hospital was good and 'uneventful' with no setbacks, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said.





The actor was discharged on January 1 in good health, SRMC's medical director, Dr Suhas Prabhakar said in a press release.





The star entertainer, who was admitted on December 23, 2021 after he tested positive for the virus, 'is recovering well with treatment,' the hospital had said days ago.





The pooja for Vadivelu starrer 'Naai Sekar Returns' was held recently.