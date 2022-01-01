Stalin appeals to people to get vaccinated, follow Covid protocols

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on New Year's Day, wished the people of the state happiness and well-being and requested them to get vaccinated against Covid-19 immediately.





In a video appeal on Saturday, he said that the government needs the support of the people for safe and happy living.









In the five-minute video, the Chief Minister said that people should compulsorily follow Covid appropriate behaviour not only for their safety but also for the safety of their dependents.





"I humbly request you, not only as the Chief Minister of the state but as a beloved brother and one among you all. Your well-being is of utmost importance to me and hence, we have put certain restrictions."





He called upon the people not to forget the lessons learned during 2021 and that everyone's expectation was for a happy and prosperous 2022.





The Chief Minister also requested people to get vaccinated immediately and asked them to take their children, aged between 15-18, to the medical camps for vaccination. He said that according to medical experts if vaccine is given totally, the impact of Omicron would be minimal.





Stalin also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for having vaccinated in large numbers immediately after the peak of the second wave in May when his government assumed office.





He also called upon the people to be a bit more careful with the Omicron variant that was fast spreading in the world. The Chief Minister said that the state government has been taking all necessary steps including increasing the number of mandatory tests, setting up oxygen beds, and adequate availability of medicine.